To do for you

Blood drives

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations as the demand increases for blood products. Healthy and eligible individuals are encouraged to make appointments to donate blood or platelets to prevent a shortage.

Twin Falls community blood drives will be held this week from 12 to 7 p.m. Monday at La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at the Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive.

Blood donation opportunities are also available next week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17 at the La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls, and from 1 to 6:30 p.m. June 18 and 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 19, both at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 821 Broadford Road, Hailey.

All blood types are needed to maintain a reliable supply.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Anyone giving blood or platelets through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Amazon.