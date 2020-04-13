To do for you
To do for you

St. Luke’s classes

St. Luke’s birth, parenting and safety classes, car seat checks, scheduled maternity tours, Moms Meet Up and Breastfeeding Bunch support groups have been canceled through June 30 in the Magic Valley and Treasure Valley, due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) public health concerns.

Individuals who were signed up for classes during that time-frame will receive an e-mail with online resources from the St. Luke’s team.

For details, call 208-814-0407 in the Magic Valley or 208-381-1510 in Treasure Valley.

Medicare webinar

Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors will offer a Medicare webinar from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, instead of a workshop due to coronavirus concerns.

Medicare beneficiaries and their families will be assisted over the phone or through the webinar.

To register for the webinar or for information about Medicare benefits, contact the SHIBA Helpline at 800-247-4422.

Blood drives

The American Red Cross is encouraging healthy and eligible donors to give blood to help prevent shortages and to maintain a stable blood supply during coronavirus concerns.

Community blood drives are scheduled from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 27 and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 28 at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., Burley.

To schedule an appointment to donate, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 (designate Zion Lutheran Church).

