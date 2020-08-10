To do for you

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Autism support

Magic Valley Autism Parents Support Group, a free parent-led and community-based support group, will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Aspen Grove Family Therapy office, 451 Eastland Drive Suite 7, Twin Falls.

Any parent with a child on the autism spectrum is invited to attend.

The group is sponsored by Aspen Grove Family Therapy.

Information: Valerie at 208-258-7681 or facebook.com/groups/magicvalleyautism.

Blood drives

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors this summer as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause unprecedented blood collection challenges.

Blood donation opportunities are available in Twin Falls from 12 to 7 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, all at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls; and from 2 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at the La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road.

In Burley, blood drives are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Pella LDS Church, 152 W. 400 S.; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Burley LDS stake center, 2050 Normal Ave.