Seniors wellness

Twin Falls Senior Center’s wellness presentations, 12:15 p.m. this week at 530 Shoshone St. W.

Monday: “Importance of Protein” discussion by Serenity Transitional Care.

Tuesday: “Bone Health and Nutrition” with Bridgeview Estates.

Free; 208-734-5084.

Childbirth

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 26 through Jan. 7, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.

Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.

Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.

Rides for treatment

The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive. There are several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area who donate their time and the use of their car so patients can go to their treatments.

To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.

Childbirth

Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.

A review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures, along with a tour of the maternal and child unit.

Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.

Abortion recovery

Sage Women’s Center is offering a 10-week course of “Her Choice to Heal” by Sydna Masse, to help individuals find healing after an abortion.

Classes are held at 7 p.m. Mondays at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. Registration is available the first night of the class.

Post-abortion recovery classes are open to anyone in the community who has experienced the pain of abortion.

For a complete class schedule or more information, visit sagewomenscenter.org or call 208-734-7472.

Grief support

Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.

The group meets in Room 141 in the building behind the main church. Signs will be posted.

Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session.

Information: contact the church at 208-737-4667.

