Blood drives
The American Red Cross has scheduled blood drives in Twin Falls.
Blood donation opportunities will be available from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W.; from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Twin Falls Area Battle of The Badges, 630 Addison Ave. W.
Blood drives are also scheduled next week from 1 to 7 p.m. Aug. 6, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 7 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 8, all at Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N.; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 9 at La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls.
All eligible blood and platelet donors are needed, especially for type O blood donors. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes. The class isn’t a certification course.
Free; no registration required. 208-814-0425.
Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will hold a presentation for senior citizens at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at 530 Shoshone St. W.
A representative from Idaho Home Health and Hospice will talk about foods to help with heat exhaustion and recovery. Free; 208-734-5084.
Grief support
Grief Share series will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 11, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive.
Each session is a stand-alone class. A separate class for teens is available.
Anyone who has experienced loss is welcome to attend. Enter the east door at the rear of building.
For information, contact the church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 208-737-4667.
Tobacco cessation
South Central Public Health District is offering Freedom From Smoking classes to help those wanting to stop using tobacco.
The free tobacco cessation classes are scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Aug. 7 through Sept. 4, in the Evergreen Room at Cassia Regional Medical Center, 1501 Hiland Ave., Burley; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 15 to Sept. 12, at the Shoshone Family Medical Center, 113 S. Apple St.; and 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 15 through Sept. 12, at the Wellness Tree Community Clinic, 173 Martin St., Twin Falls.
To register, contact Health Education Specialist Cody Orchard at 208-737-5968. Information: phd5.idaho.gov/tobacco.
CPR
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Education Department is offering a Heartsaver CPR and AED class, 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 9 at Cauldron Linn, St. Luke’s Training Center, 840 Meadows Drive Suite 2, Twin Falls.
The course provides training for cardiopulmonary resuscitation and using an automated external defibrillator.
Cost is $50. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-9050.
Rides for treatment
The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive. There are several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area who donate their time and the use of their car so patients can go to their treatments.
To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.
CPR, first aid
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Education Department is offering a Heartsaver CPR, First Aid and AED class, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 11 at Cauldron Linn, St. Luke’s Training Center, 840 Meadows Drive Suite 2, Twin Falls.
The course provides training for cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first aid and using an automated external defibrillator.
Cost is $60. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-9050.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 11 in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn. Bring a labor support person if possible.
Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.