Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly at several locations.
The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
Other local chapters will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-324-6693; 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 410 E. Third St. in Rupert, 208-260-0011 or 208-650-3842; and 5:30 p.m. Friday at Total Life Clinic, 2311 Parke Ave. Unit 4, Burley, 208-678-2622 or 208-312-0555.
Parenting, coping support
Voices Against Violence is offering several support groups each week.
"Seeking Safety Group," 6 p.m. Mondays. Topics include staying safe, respecting yourself, using coping and not substances, and learning to trust.
"Mas alla de mi, Empoderando a las Mujeres" domestic violence group in Spanish, 6 p.m. Mondays, for those who have been involved in an abusive, neglectful or traumatic relationship.
“Creative Healing Group," noon Tuesdays for adults who have experienced trauma or abuse. Art supplies provided.
"The Power to Change Group," 6 p.m. Tuesdays, provides information and support to women 18 and older, who have experienced difficulties in coping with past experiences.
“Domestic Violence Support Group,” 6 p.m. Thursdays, provides information and support to individuals 18 and older, who have experienced domestic abuse or gender violence.
Food and child care will be provided at the sessions, but not at Tuesday’s “Creative Healing.”
To participate, call the 24/7 crisis line and meet with a case manager for group locations.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 28 through Feb. 25, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross has extended its urgent call for donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets.
Blood donation opportunities are available from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Snake Harley-Davidson, 2404 Addison Ave. E., and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Primary Therapy Source, 254 River Vista Place, both in Twin Falls.
Other blood drives are scheduled from noon to 7 p.m. Feb. 10, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 11 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 12, all at the Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.
All blood types, especially type O positive and O negative, are needed.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Grief support
Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
The group meets in Room 141 in the building behind the main church. Signs will be posted.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session.
Information: contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Seniors wellness
Twin Falls Senior Center hosts a wellness presentation by the Alzheimer’s Association, 12:15 p.m. Friday at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Topic: “Healthy Brain and Body.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
Weight loss
A Healthier 2020 Magic Valley YMCA Six-week Challenge will be held Feb. 2 through March 14 for YMCA members (including Y staff) and nonmembers.
The participant with the largest percentage of weight loss in pounds will win 50% of the registration fees collected, $50 credit towards any YMCA program and a duffel bag.
Details: Jeaneth Olvido Glenn, program director, at 208-733-4384 ext. 105 or jeaneth@ymcatf.com.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
A review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures, along with a tour of the maternal and child unit.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn.
Cost is $25 and preregistration is required, 208-814-0425.
