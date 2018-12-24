Blood drives
The American Red Cross is in need of blood and platelet donations and has scheduled several blood drives in the Magic Valley.
Blood donation opportunities are available in Twin Falls from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 847 Eastland Drive N.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 667 Harrison St.; noon to 6 p.m. Friday at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive; and 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at Twin Falls South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive.
Blood drives are also scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 E. 100 S., Jerome; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 440 E. Nez Perce, Richfield.
Donors of all blood types and platelet donors are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Grief support
GriefShare series will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Vision support
Visually Impaired Support Group meeting and annual birthday celebration, 12:45 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The group is for those with glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetes-caused vision problems.
Information: Idaho Commission for the Blind, 208-734-2140.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 2 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topic: Review of childbirth preparation and medical center procedures, and a tour of the maternal and child unit. Bring a labor support person, if possible.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 8 in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes. The class isn’t a certification course.
Free; no registration required. 208-814-0425.
