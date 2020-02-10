Blood drives
The American Red Cross has extended its urgent call for donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets.
Blood donation opportunities are available from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, all at the Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.
All blood types, especially O positive and O negative, are needed.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Seniors wellness
Twin Falls Senior Center’s wellness presentations, 12:15 p.m. this week at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Monday: “Understanding Different Types of Fat” with Siew Guan Lee, University of Idaho Extension Twin Falls County’s family and consumer sciences educator.
Tuesday: “10 Ways to Mend a Broken Heart” discussion by Harrison’s Hope.
Thursday: “Heart Healthy Exercises” with Heritage Health Services.
Friday: “Sweets, Treats and Feets” program by Horizon Home Health and Hospice.
Free; 208-734-5084.
Recovery support
Celebrate Recovery group meets Mondays at the Gooding First Christian Church, 334 Fourth Ave. W., Gooding.
The 12-step biblical-based program is for participants to discover a remedy to life’s hurts, hang-ups and habits.
The schedule includes food and fellowship, 5:45 p.m.; praise and worship, lesson and testimonies, 6:30 p.m.; and open share small groups, 7:30 p.m.
Information: 208-934-4542.
Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Bariatric support
Magic Valley Bariatric Support Group, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meetings are facilitated by licensed bariatric health-care professionals.
Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-3641.
Alzheimer’s support
Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls.
The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.
Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.
Recovery support
Recovery For Life groups meet at 7 p.m. Mondays at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. A meal begins at 6 p.m.
Join with others who are struggling with hurts, hang-ups or addictive habits.
Free. Information: 208-733-6128.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Ostomy support
Ostomy Support Group, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Pine Room on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meeting is for ostomy patients and their families.
Free; 208-308-6153.
Parkinson’s support
Magic Valley Parkinson’s Support Group meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E.
The free meeting will focus on living with Parkinson’s, with particular attention to controlling drooling and swallowing.
The current clinical study will be discussed with focus on individual desires to participate in aerobic exercise to slow the symptoms of Parkinson’s.
The support group meets monthly on the second Wednesday.
Information: nfturley@gmail.com or 404-695-0003.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 12 through March 11, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Grief support
Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through Feb. 26, at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
The group meets in Room 141 in the building behind the main church. Signs will be posted.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session.
Information: contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Health screenings
Life Line Screenings will be held Thursday at the River Christian Fellowship, 4002 N. 3300 E., Twin Falls.
The screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in arteries related to risk for heart disease, stroke and vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis; and kidney and thyroid function.
Screening packages start at $149 and preregistration is required. To register, call 1-877-237-1287 or go to lifelinescreening.com.
Autism support
Magic Valley Autism Parents Support Group, a free parent-led and community-based support group, meets at noon Saturday at the Twin Falls Public Library Program Room, 201 Fourth Ave E. Any parent with a child on the autism spectrum is invited to attend. The group is sponsored by Aspen Grove Family Therapy.
Information: Valerie at 208-258-7681.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
A review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures, along with a tour of the maternal and child unit.
Cost is $15; preregistration is required, 208-814-0425.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 20 in the CSI Shields Building Room 109, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is facilitated by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month through May.
Free. Information: Amy Barker, 208-732-6849 or Scott Lindquist, 208-732-6268.
