To catch a goat thief: Another theft reported near Buhl

Another case of goat theft has been reported in the Magic Valley, the fourth recent incident.

Fifteen Boer goats, bred for their meat, were stolen in the most recent incident north of Buhl, said Lori Stewart, spokesperson for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim posted on social media that some of the goats were her grandchildren’s 4-H projects. It’s the second theft near Buhl; two other incidents have been reported near Wendell.

Goats aren’t gold, but valuable nevertheless, and an unscrupulous person or persons is likely making a tidy profit off the stolen livestock.

The goats in the most recent theft were estimated to be worth $300 to $350 apiece.

Bruce Billington, owner of Twin Falls Livestock Commission, said his employees are keeping their eyes and ears open. But it’s difficult to catch a goat thief, Billington said, and that it is likely going to take someone catching the person in the act.

Goats aren’t required to be branded, but instead are often identified by ear tags that can be easily cut out, he said. Plus, goats often look similar and their friendly, tame disposition can make it easy for someone to pull up a trailer and quickly load a small herd of animals and get out of the area.

“We are trying to get the word out,” said Billington. But, the unfortunate truth, he added, is that “unless you catch them in the act, it is very hard to trace a goat.”

Livestock owners should consider installing security cameras, motion detectors or use other methods to deter theft, he said.

Strong goat prices — animals are selling from $2.50 to $3 a pound on the hoof — are apparently triggering the string of thefts.

Someone could load up a small number of goats and sell them for thousands of dollars, Billington said.

It’s a concerning trend, he said. Billington’s family owns goats, and one of his employees is among the victims in the latest crimes.

The Twin Falls Livestock Commission sells between 400 to 600 goats every other Saturday, but he doesn’t think the culprits are trying to sell locally, but likely out of state.

“I guarantee you they aren’t coming here,” he said.

One of the victims, Kayla Jo Rocha, is offering a $3,500 reward for the return of her 16 goats that were stolen Jan. 17.

She is actively contacting auction yards and looking for her animals, but told the Times-News on Monday that she hasn’t found them.