TWIN FALLS — Food is a huge part of the holidays.
Gathering at a table to share a festive meal with family or friends is a tradition, and many of the dishes are traditions.
Another tradition? Worries about eating too much or gaining weight after big holiday meals.
A bit of prior planning, however, can retain the overall holiday meal traditions, while offsetting the latter concerns.
“The secret of holiday eating is not to overindulge,” said Sue Ormond, clinical dietitian for North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.
Kristopher Crane, registered dietitian at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, agreed.
“Have a little taste of everything,” Crane said. “Don’t overdo.”
Mark Owsley, chef at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, described how pre-plating food provides better control over portion size.
“Try that instead of a buffet or family-style dinner,” Owsley said.
Ormond said a person’s hand can also be used to determine healthy portion sizes.
“A woman’s fist is about a cup,” she said. “A thumbnail is a teaspoon.”
The length of a thumb is an ounce, a useful measurement when selecting cheese, Ormond said.
When bombarded with huge amounts of food, half the plate should be vegetables, she said. A quarter of the plate should be starches, such as potatoes or dressing, and the other quarter can be meat.
Thinking outside the box for holiday meals can lead to healthier options, Owsley said.
A salad dressing, for instance, could be made with yogurt instead of oil, he said.
“A lot of people don’t think of making salads with grains,” Owsley said.
Selecting fresh instead of frozen foods when shopping for the holiday meal can also lend themselves to healthier eating.
Buying prepared meals is an option for those who may not like to cook. Supermarkets such as Albertson’s, Smith’s and Fred Meyer will supply holiday fare when pre-ordered.
Depot Grill in Twin Falls is offering a full Thanksgiving dinner, packaged individually or family-style, for pick-up or delivery on Nov. 26 or 27.
You have free articles remaining.
That meal includes everything from sliced roast turkey, dressing, candied yams, mashed potatoes and gravy to cranberry sauce, ambrosia salad and pumpkin pie.
But there is a drawback to opting for prepared meals.
“A lot of the processed foods have a lot of sugar,” Reid Lofgran of North Canyon Medical Center’s weight loss clinic said. “Food from stores will innately have added salt.”
Ormond prefers preparing food at home.
“If you’re cooking at home, you can limit the added salt and sugar,” she said. “You can adjust the recipes to make them more healthy and nutritious.”
Cooking at home can be a family affair, too.
“If you can get in the kitchen, do so,” Crane said. “If you can do it from scratch, do so.”
When turkey is on the menu, Ormond stresses using a meat thermometer to make sure the bird is thoroughly cooked.
The Food and Drug Administration recommends 165 degrees for the breast, and 180 degrees for the thigh, Ormond said.
To keep the turkey juicier, she suggests flipping it breast-down in the pan, not breast-up. “It won’t be pretty, but it will taste better,” she said.
Placing it on a rack allows the drippings to drain off, and the drippings can be used to make a lower-fat gravy, Ormond said.
Owsley encourages getting youngsters involved in the preparation of food with adult supervision.
“They can wash the vegetables or plate the food,” Crane said.
Owsley expanded on that suggestion with the idea for kids to build their own salad.
When it comes to leftovers, Lofgran advises refrigerating them promptly to avoid the possibility of food poisoning.
“Don’t leave them out for six hours to snack on,” he said. If the food is left out, it should be discarded.
Crane recommends having a plan in place to use the leftovers in the days after the holiday.
“The take-home is: If you’re eating healthy through the week,” Ormond said, “do the same for the holidays.”
“The most important part of the holiday is to sit down with loved ones and share the moment with them,” Crane said. “It’s good for mental health.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.