Tiny plastic particles are piling up in Idaho’s wild places, according to this study

Brahney used weather modeling and samples of dust collected by the National Atmospheric Deposition Program to try to determine the origin of the microscopic litter that was landing in places such as Grand Canyon National Park and Utah’s High Uintas Wilderness. She found that “about 10 to 20% of the plastics being deposited were explained by movement of air masses over urban centers before it reached our deposition site,” meaning wind picked up the particles and swept them into remote areas like Craters.

Storms that hadn’t passed over cities deposited far fewer microplastics, though they were still present in samples Brahney studied.

In all, she estimated that about 1,000 metric tons of microplastics fall per year in the wilderness areas she studied — about 8 metric tons of that will accumulate in the 1,100 square miles that make up Craters of the Moon.

“(The plastic particles) are likely accumulating in the soils and the water bodies there,” Brahney said. ”... They can be moved from rain, wind, river action. But certainly some proportion is going to remain in the soil.”