TWIN FALLS — The Times-News was honored with multiple awards in the annual Idaho-Utah-Spokane Associated Press awards.
The paper’s awards included first place for series or special project for its series of Big Story packages on growth in the Magic Valley.
The Times-News and Magicvalley.com also took first place for breaking news coverage. Magicvalley.com also took second place for best website.
Reporter Gretel Kauffman won second place in the very competitive general reporting category with her story “Idaho’s Rural Doctor Shortage: The Problem Persists, but Residency Programs and the Internet Offer Hope for a Solution.”
Times-News photographers Drew Nash and Pat Sutphin won a number of awards and even swept some categories. For general news photo, Nash won first place for “Rising Stars” and second place with “Vigil for Ruya Kadir,” while Sutphin took third place for “Refugee Van.”
For photo illustration, Nash got the first place spot with “Educators Ethics” and Sutphin second place with “House on Fire.”
For picture story/photo essay, the Times-News‘ “Idaho Aquaculture” package took first place.
Sutphin won third place for his portfolio and third place in the portrait category with “Blue Girl.” He also took third place in sports feature photo and first and second place in sports photo.
PHOTO BLOG: Winners of the Utah Idaho Spokane Associated Press Association
Here are the 2018 winners from the photography section of the Utah Idaho Spokane Associated Press Association contest. Photojournalist Pat Sutphin also claimed a third-place with his portfolio. Chief photographer Drew Nash says, "I couldn't be prouder of our department and photojournalist Pat Sutphin really showed the region what he's capable of. Congrats to all the photographers who participated." The Times-News staff looks forward to the Idaho Press Club awards that will be coming up on April 27, 2019.
