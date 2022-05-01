 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Times-News wins, top website, photographer of the year at Idaho Press Club Awards

  • 0
Jackson Rasmussen, boys swimmer of the year

Burley senior Jackson Rasmussen poses for a portrait Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Twin Falls City pool in Twin Falls. Rasmussen placed first at state in the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard freestyle events. He is the 2021 boys swimmer of the year.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

BOISE — The Times-News and its staff won 22 awards, including 10 first-place awards, in the 2021 Idaho Press Club Awards announced Saturday.

The newspaper won for top daily news website for Magicvalley.com, and Pat Sutphin, who covers sports and continues to shoot photography for the paper, was awarded Photographer of the Year for the second year in a row.

Full Times-News awards are as follows:

Daily Newspaper

General Excellence – Daily Print

Third –  staff

General News Story – Daily Print

Third - Hannah Ashton – Protecting history: Minidoka internment camp survivors opposed to wind project

Serious Feature Report – Daily Print

First - Laurie Welch – Triumphing over PTSD: Burley firefighter wins Firefighter of the Year award

People are also reading…

Sports News Coverage – Daily Print

Second - Pat Sutphin – Referee shortage forces conference reschedule

Sports Feature Story – Daily Print

Second - Pat Sutphin – Original champions: In 1971, the Jerome Tigers changed high school football forever

Arts / Entertainment Report – Daily Print

First - Laurie Welch – Haunted Mansions of Albion: Calling a cast of ghouls

Haunted Mansions of Albion: Calling a cast of ghouls

Agriculture Report – Daily Print

Third - Hannah Ashton – Collars for cows: How technology is changing Magic Valley farming

Special Section - Daily Print

Second - Staff – 2021 Adventure Guide

Rookie of the Year – Daily Print

Second - Hannah Ashton 

Online /Web Division

Best Use of Social Media

Third - Staff 

Website – General Excellence – Daily

Staff – Magicvalley.com

Photography

Feature Photography – Light

Second - Pat Sutphin – Fountain Fun

Feature Photography – Serious

First - Drew Nash – Can Man

General News Photography

Third - Pat Sutphin – Shop With Cop

Sports News Photography

Second - Pat Sutphin – Goat Tie

Third - Drew Nash – Reflecting Speed

Photo Essay

First - Pat Sutphin – Defending a state title

Photo Package

Second - Drew Nash – Field Day

News Portrait Photography

First - Pat Sutphin – Swimmer Mist

Third - Pat Sutphin – One Woman Team

Food Photography

First - Drew Nash – Lamb Vindaloo

Photographer the Year – Publication

First - Pat Sutphin

Second - Drew Nash

Mychel Matthews is the managing editor at the Times-News. Contact Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or 208-735-3233.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Evicted: Mobile home and trailer park evictions on the rise

Evicted: Mobile home and trailer park evictions on the rise

A red hot housing market has led to a rise in mobile home and trailer park evictions, leaving many low-income individuals struggling to find housing. While some of the owners say their goal is to update the spaces and allow residents to return, not everyone believes it.

Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern

Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern

A former Idaho lawmaker has been convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern after a dramatic trial in which the young woman fled the witness stand during testimony, saying “I can’t do this.” The verdict was returned Friday. The intern told a Statehouse supervisor that Aaron von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant in March 2021. He said the sex was consensual. At the time, von Ehlinger was a Republican state representative from Lewiston, but he later resigned. Von Ehlinger was found guilty of rape. He was found not guilty of sexual penetration with a foreign object. Afterwards, prosecutors lauded the victim for her courage in coming forward. 

Watch Now: Related Video

'Major damage:' Tornado cuts a disastrous path near Wichita

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News