Times-News wins, top website, photographer of the year at Idaho Press Club Awards

BOISE — The Times-News and its staff won 22 awards, including 10 first-place awards, in the 2021 Idaho Press Club Awards announced Saturday.
The newspaper won for top daily news website for
Magicvalley.com, and Pat Sutphin, who covers sports and continues to shoot photography for the paper, was awarded Photographer of the Year for the second year in a row.
Full Times-News awards are as follows:
Daily Newspaper General Excellence – Daily Print General News Story – Daily Print
Third - Hannah Ashton – Protecting history: Minidoka internment camp survivors opposed to wind project
Survivors of the Minidoka War Relocation Center are worried about the impact of the Lava Ridge Wind Project. The closest turbine is currently planned to be 2 miles from the site.
Serious Feature Report – Daily Print
First - Laurie Welch – Triumphing over PTSD: Burley firefighter wins Firefighter of the Year award
Justin Jensen felt stunned when he was named Firefighter of Year by the Professional Fire Fighters of Idaho after spending the past year clashing with demons brought to life by post-traumatic stress disorder.
Sports News Coverage – Daily Print
Second - Pat Sutphin – Referee shortage forces conference reschedule
“This has been frustrating for everybody": There aren't enough referees so high school sports events are getting the shuffle.
Sports Feature Story – Daily Print
Second - Pat Sutphin – Original champions: In 1971, the Jerome Tigers changed high school football forever
The last time Jerome High School went undefeated in a football season, Richard Nixon was serving his first term as president of the United States. Now, the team has celebrated the 50th anniversary of their first state championship.
Arts / Entertainment Report – Daily Print
First - Laurie Welch – Haunted Mansions of Albion: Calling a cast of ghouls
Agriculture Report – Daily Print
Third - Hannah Ashton – Collars for cows: How technology is changing Magic Valley farming
Around the Magic Valley farmers are testing out new technology and finding more efficient ways to produce higher quantities of food. Technology has come a long way since the days of horse-drawn plows.
Special Section - Daily Print Rookie of the Year – Daily Print Online /Web Division Website – General Excellence – Daily Photography Feature Photography – Light
Second - Pat Sutphin – Fountain Fun
Feature Photography – Serious
First - Drew Nash – Can Man
Third - Pat Sutphin – Shop With Cop
Second - Pat Sutphin – Goat Tie
Third - Drew Nash – Reflecting Speed
First - Pat Sutphin – Defending a state title
Second - Drew Nash – Field Day
News Portrait Photography
First - Pat Sutphin – Swimmer Mist
Third - Pat Sutphin – One Woman Team
First - Drew Nash – Lamb Vindaloo
Photographer the Year – Publication
PHOTOS: Idaho Press Club photo entries
Helping out the environment one can at a time
Jonathon Hudelson talks about why recycling is important to him while his dog Tinker Bell tries to eat his lunch Monday afternoon, March 8, 2021, in Twin Falls. Hudelson currently has around 2,500 pounds of cans to be recycled. He's waiting until the market value to go up. 'We’ve only got one environment, take good care of it. Somebody has got to do it, I’m only one person, a lot of people don’t recycle because they’re not getting paid,' Hudelson said. 'I pick up trash on the road everyday.'
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Staying cool in the heat of summer
Lacey Tomlinson, 2, plays around the splash pad Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the downtown commons in Twin Falls, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A look at Salmon Falls Dam
Anita Young takes a moment at the memorial the family made for her sister Monday, April 5, 2021, at Salmon Falls Dam west of Rogerson, Idaho. Young's sister and brother-in-law died at the bridge in 1996.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Controlled Burn
A controlled burn of an old barn sent plumes of smoke into the air on Elli Lane and 318 S. Road near Emerald Lake and Interstate 84 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, near Burley, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
2nd Amendment Rally
Travis and Leslie Johnson hold an American flag and banner during a 2nd Amendment rally Thursday evening, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Downtown Commons in Twin Falls, Idaho. The rally was in part created to get signatures for a petition to take to the city council. Their hope is to pass a resolution making Twin Falls a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary city.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Ink into Art: A tattooist's life
Artist Sergio Larios tattoos repeat client Aaliyah Garcia on Tuesday evening, Nov. 9, 2021, at La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. Larios experienced a spinal injury during a car crash many years ago. 'It's a part of my journey, it's not how I identify myself though,' said Larios.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Taking ownership of a cemetery
Owner Edson Miller, right, digs a grave with Ashton Young on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Twin Falls Cemetery.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
FFA/4-H Poultry Judging at the Twin Falls County Fair
Jarison Vaughan listens to judge Rob Newburn during poultry judging Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
3A/2A/1A State Track and Field Championships
Wendell's Bryan Ramirez runs in the 4X200 during the track and field championships Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Middleton High School in Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Cutthroats slash Kimberly to win the High Desert Conference 3-1
Kimberly's Abby Blunt (15) consoles goalkeeper Macee Cook after their loss to Community School during the High Desert Conference district championship Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Kimberly High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Championship baseball - Twin Falls Vs. Bonneville
Twin Falls' Tai Walker gets to second base against Bonneville's shortstop during the 4A state baseball championships Thursday night, May 20, 2021, at Skip Walker Field in Twin Falls, Idaho. (Four image multiple exposure composite in-camera)
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION
Crime in Twin Falls
Law enforcement employees investigate a crime near the corner of Van Buren Street and Filer Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Idaho's growth spurt spurs Indian Cuisine
A spicy Lamb Vindaloo is served Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 1, 2021, at Saffron Indian Cuisine in Ketchum.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A fascinating day of crop science
U of I's Albert Adjesiwor, weed specialist, talks about his trials and studies during the University of Idaho Field Day on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the Research and Extension Center in Kimberly, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A fascinating day of crop science
A Colorado potato beetle is shown during the University of Idaho Field Day held Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the Research and Extension Center in Kimberly, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A fascinating day of crop science
Attendees walks through a corn field study during the University of Idaho Field Day on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the Research and Extension Center in Kimberly, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tonight
Teagan Deul, 2, splashes in the water Wednesday, June 30, 2021, during the first Twin Falls Tonight summer concert series at the Downtown Commons in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Kickflipping the afternoon away
Hunter Ernst, 16, tries to kickflip over a barrel Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Harmon Skatepark in Twin Falls. On Monday, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Go Skateboarding Day 2021 event will take place at the skatepark. The free event will feature food, drinks and prizes, as well as a best trick contest and longest ollie competition.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wreaths Across America
Volunteers place wreaths at veteran's graves Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, during the Wreaths Across America event at the West End Cemetery in Buhl. 984 veterans are buried at West End Cemetery and Snake River Canyon National Cemetery. Wreaths Across America is a national event designed to honor those who have served in the armed forces.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Therapy dogs at White Pine Elementary School
Selly, a 10-month old Miniature Goldendoodle and therapy dog in training, visits with children in Tiffany Thompson's 4th grade classroom Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at White Pine Elementary School in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Diana Speirs celebration of life
Ronda Mahl smiles as she looks down at her mother, Diana Speirs, in her blue casket Friday, June 18, 2021, at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. Speirs picked out the color herself and even tested the casket before she died. Her goal was to put the fun in her own funeral.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome Shop with a Cop
Senior Officer Isaiah Day helps Abigayle Wilson, 6, try on a pair of boots to buy Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, during the Shop with a Cop event at Walmart in Jerome. Each of the 27 children involved in the event were given $200 to spend on gifts for themselves and their families.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Amari Whiting, girls basketball player of the year
Burley sophomore Amari Whiting poses for a portrait Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Burley High School in Burley, Idaho. During the state tournament, Whiting broke four individual state records over the course of three games. She is the 2021 girls basketball player of the year.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Gordy's HWY 30 Music Fest
Lead and Rhythm Guitarist Brad Gillis, of Night Ranger, shreds a solo Thursday, June 24, 2021, during Gordy's HWY 30 Music Fest at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jackson Rasmussen, boys swimmer of the year
Burley senior Jackson Rasmussen poses for a portrait Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Twin Falls City pool in Twin Falls. Rasmussen placed first at state in the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard freestyle events. He is the 2021 boys swimmer of the year.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
46th Annual Idaho Regatta
Competitors fight for first place in the SE division Saturday, June 26, 2021, during the 46th Annual Idaho Regatta in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
45th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo
Macy Anderson ties up her goat in the Goat Tying competition Friday, March 12, 2021, during the 45th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. Anderson received a No Time for the event.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
Ryan Shimabukuro flips through the air as he competes in the Veterans 40 and Over division Saturday, July 10, 2021, during the 23rd annual Wake in the Snake grassroots wakeboard competition at the Burley Golf Course Marina in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls girls win state title
Twin Falls senior Haylee Stalions reacts after defeating Vallivue 3-0 to claim the state title on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, during the 4A Girls State Soccer Championship game at Middleton High School in Middleton. This is the first time Twin Falls has ever won a girls state soccer title.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Mychel Matthews is the managing editor at the Times-News. Contact Matthews at
mmatthews@magicvalley.com or 208-735-3233.
