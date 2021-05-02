 Skip to main content
Times-News wins top reporter and photographer of the year at Idaho Press Club
Times-News wins top reporter and photographer of the year at Idaho Press Club

A night at the fair

Fairgoers enjoy a spin on the ride Tornado on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The Times-News and its staff won 25 awards in the 2020 Idaho Press Club Awards announced Saturday, including awards for the top photographer and top reporter in the state.

Pat Sutphin, who took over covering sports in September, and continues to shoot photography for the paper, was awarded Photographer of the Year.

Colin Tiernan, who left the Times-News in March for the Spokesman-Review in, Spokane, Washington, was awarded Reporter of the Year.

Full Times-News awards are:

Reporter of the Year – Publication

First place: Colin Tiernan – Times-News

Photographer the Year – Publication

First place: Pat Sutphin – Times-News

Spot News Coverage – Daily Print

First place: Jonathan Ingraham, Laurie Welch, Patrick Sutphin – Times-News – “Badger Fire burns more than 97,000 acres, mandatory evacuations ordered”

Series – Daily Print

First place: Colin Tiernan- Times-News – “Badger Fire changes the South Hills”

Outdoor Feature – Daily Print

Third place: Jonathan Ingraham – Times-News – “From bummer to boom: 2020 was the year to be outside”

Graphics – Daily Print

First place: Drew Nash – Times-News – “Texting and Driving”

Arts / Entertainment Report – Daily Print

Third place: Laurie Welch – Times-News – “100 YEARS NEW: Rupert celebrates the restoration of the Historic Wilson Theatre”

Political Report – Daily Print

First place: Mychel Matthews – Times-News – “Lincoln County Commissioners vote to ban video recording of public meetings”

Religion Report – Daily Print

Second place: Laurie Welch – Times-News – “Pastor changes lives while struggling through pandemic”

Environment Report – Daily Print

First place: Colin Tiernan – Times-News – “The pinyon pine mystery: Die-offs at City of Rocks spur concern, investigation”

Health/Medical Report – Daily Print

Third place: Colin Tiernan – Times-News – “No mask mandate: Public health board goes against doctors’ pleas”

Best Blog

First place: Drew Nash, Pat Sutphin – Times-News – “Between the Frames”

Best Multimedia Report

Third place: Drew Nash, Patrick Sutphin – Times-News – “Roaming the Magic Valley”

Best Use of Social Media

Third place: Kyle Hansen, Alison Smith, Drew Nash – Times-News – https://www.facebook.com/thetimesnews

Website – General Excellence – Daily

Third place: Staff – Times-News – www.magicvalley.com

Feature Photography – Light

First place: Patrick Sutphin – Times-News – “Taking a spin”

General News Photography

Third place: Drew Nash – Times-News – “Black Lives Matter”

Sports News Photography

Second place: Drew Nash – Times-News – “Winner”

Third place: Patrick Sutphin – Times-News – “Mutton Busted”

Photo Package

First place: Drew Nash – Times-News – “Badger Fire Restoration”

Portrait Photography

First place: Patrick Sutphin – Times-News – “Making a Splash”

Second place: Tie Drew Nash – Times-News – “Patriot”

Darin Oswald – Idaho Statesman – “Student Nurse in Pandemic”

Third place: Tie Devin Bodkin – Idaho Education News – “Sports with no crowds”

Patrick Sutphin – Times-News – “Halloween Purge”

Cooking culturally: Iran - Persian fish and rice

Persian fish with rice, beans and fries are cooked with pita bread and eggplant are served for dinner Friday in Twin Falls.

Food Photography

First place: Drew Nash – Times-News – “Persian Eggplant”

Second place: Patrick Sutphin – Times-News – “The Best Part of Waking Up”

