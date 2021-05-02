Times-News wins top reporter and photographer of the year at Idaho Press Club

TWIN FALLS — The Times-News and its staff won 25 awards in the 2020 Idaho Press Club Awards announced Saturday, including awards for the top photographer and top reporter in the state.
Pat Sutphin, who took over covering sports in September, and continues to shoot photography for the paper, was awarded Photographer of the Year.
Colin Tiernan, who left the Times-News in March for the Spokesman-Review in, Spokane, Washington, was awarded Reporter of the Year.
Full Times-News awards are:
Reporter of the Year – Publication
First place: Colin Tiernan – Times-News
Photographer the Year – Publication
First place: Pat Sutphin – Times-News
Spot News Coverage – Daily Print
First place: Jonathan Ingraham, Laurie Welch, Patrick Sutphin – Times-News – “Badger Fire burns more than 97,000 acres, mandatory evacuations ordered”
This multi-part series on the Badger Fire explores its eﬀects on South Hills wildlife, biology and ecology. See the whole series here.
Series – Daily Print
First place: Colin Tiernan- Times-News – “Badger Fire changes the South Hills”
Outdoor Feature – Daily Print
Third place: Jonathan Ingraham – Times-News – “From bummer to boom: 2020 was the year to be outside”
Graphics – Daily Print
First place: Drew Nash – Times-News – “Texting and Driving”
Arts / Entertainment Report – Daily Print
Third place: Laurie Welch – Times-News – “100 YEARS NEW: Rupert celebrates the restoration of the Historic Wilson Theatre”
Political Report – Daily Print
First place: Mychel Matthews – Times-News – “Lincoln County Commissioners vote to ban video recording of public meetings”
Religion Report – Daily Print
Second place: Laurie Welch – Times-News – “Pastor changes lives while struggling through pandemic”
Environment Report – Daily Print
First place: Colin Tiernan – Times-News – “The pinyon pine mystery: Die-offs at City of Rocks spur concern, investigation”
Health/Medical Report – Daily Print
Third place: Colin Tiernan – Times-News – “No mask mandate: Public health board goes against doctors’ pleas”
Best Blog
First place: Drew Nash, Pat Sutphin – Times-News – “Between the Frames”
Best Multimedia Report
Third place: Drew Nash, Patrick Sutphin – Times-News – “Roaming the Magic Valley”
Best Use of Social Media
Third place: Kyle Hansen, Alison Smith, Drew Nash – Times-News – https://www.facebook.com/thetimesnews
Website – General Excellence – Daily
Third place: Staff – Times-News – www.magicvalley.com
Feature Photography – Light
First place: Patrick Sutphin – Times-News – “Taking a spin”
General News Photography
Third place: Drew Nash – Times-News – “Black Lives Matter”
Sports News Photography
Second place: Drew Nash – Times-News – “Winner”
Third place: Patrick Sutphin – Times-News – “Mutton Busted”
Photo Package
First place: Drew Nash – Times-News – “Badger Fire Restoration”
Portrait Photography
First place: Patrick Sutphin – Times-News – “Making a Splash”
Second place: Tie Drew Nash – Times-News – “Patriot”
Darin Oswald – Idaho Statesman – “Student Nurse in Pandemic”
Third place: Tie Devin Bodkin – Idaho Education News – “Sports with no crowds”
Patrick Sutphin – Times-News – “Halloween Purge”
Food Photography
First place: Drew Nash – Times-News – “Persian Eggplant”
Second place: Patrick Sutphin – Times-News – “The Best Part of Waking Up”