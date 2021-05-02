Times-News wins top reporter and photographer of the year at Idaho Press Club

TWIN FALLS — The Times-News and its staff won 25 awards in the 2020 Idaho Press Club Awards announced Saturday, including awards for the top photographer and top reporter in the state.

Pat Sutphin, who took over covering sports in September, and continues to shoot photography for the paper, was awarded Photographer of the Year.

Colin Tiernan, who left the Times-News in March for the Spokesman-Review in, Spokane, Washington, was awarded Reporter of the Year.

Full Times-News awards are:

Reporter of the Year – Publication

First place: Colin Tiernan – Times-News

Photographer the Year – Publication

First place: Pat Sutphin – Times-News

Spot News Coverage – Daily Print

First place: Jonathan Ingraham, Laurie Welch, Patrick Sutphin – Times-News – “Badger Fire burns more than 97,000 acres, mandatory evacuations ordered”

The Badger Fire changes the South Hills This multi-part series on the Badger Fire explores its eﬀects on South Hills wildlife, biology and ecology. See the whole series here.

Series – Daily Print

First place: Colin Tiernan- Times-News – “Badger Fire changes the South Hills”