Times-News wins big in state journalism awards

BOISE — The Times-News won 12 first-place awards for its 2019 work in this year’s Idaho Press Club Awards. The awards were announced Saturday in lieu of the usual annual banquet for Idaho journalists.

Times-News photographers Drew Nash and Pat Sutphin took first place for series for their multi-part project “Refugee Life.”

Sutphin also won first place for graphics a photo illustration in his paranormal investigation series, first in general news photography for his photo “Special Needs Prom,” news portrait for his photo “Burlesque” and first in food photography for “Classic Martini.”

Nash took first place in spot news photography for his photo of a plane crash at the Jerome County Airport, and he took first place in photo package for photos of Buhl Sagebrush Days.

Nash and Sutphin also took first place for their blog, “Between the Frames,” where they discuss their photography.

Education and politics reporter Ryan Blake won first place for rookie of the year — an award for the best journalist in their first full-time reporting job. Former sports reporter Ben Jones won second place in the category.