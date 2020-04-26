Times-News wins big in state journalism awards

BOISE — The Times-News won 12 first-place awards for its 2019 work in this year’s Idaho Press Club Awards. The awards were announced Saturday in lieu of the usual annual banquet for Idaho journalists.
Times-News photographers Drew Nash and Pat Sutphin took first place for series for their multi-part project “Refugee Life.”
Sutphin also won first place for graphics a photo illustration in his paranormal investigation series, first in general news photography for his photo “Special Needs Prom,” news portrait for his photo “Burlesque” and first in food photography for “Classic Martini.”
Nash took first place in spot news photography for his photo of a plane crash at the Jerome County Airport, and he took first place in photo package for photos of Buhl Sagebrush Days.
Nash and Sutphin also took first place for their blog, “Between the Frames,” where they discuss their photography.
Education and politics reporter Ryan Blake won first place for rookie of the year — an award for the best journalist in their first full-time reporting job. Former sports reporter Ben Jones won second place in the category.
Agriculture and business reporter Colin Tiernan won first place in environmental reporting for his story “The last South Hills bighorn.”
Latino affairs reporter Megan Taros tied with Riley Bunch of the Idaho Statesman for first place in religion reporting for her story “Holy Night: How an Idaho Church is adapting to a growing demographic.”
Former Times-News reporters Gretel Kauffman and Bowen West won first place in the serious feature category for their story “A major milestone arrives for transgender people in Idaho.”
Times-News staff took third place in general excellence for both daily print and daily website.
Other awards:
SPECIAL COVERAGE
2nd place: Megan Taros – Times-News – “Latino Affairs”
SPORTS NEWS COVERAGE – DAILY PRINT
2nd place: Ben Jones – Times-News – “Bumps, bruises and breaks: Inside the world of sports injuries”
SPECIALTY COLUMN – DAILY PRINT
3rd place: Jessica Flammang – Times-News – “Out and About: Eating dust and swimming in the sunshine with the Magic Valley ATV Riders; Blue Heart Springs – A Caribbean oasis on the Snake River”
ELECTIONS REPORTING – DAILY PRINT
2nd place: Ryan Blake – Times-News – “City Council candidate was fired from TSA in 2011 for ‘inappropriate conduct and candor’”
EDUCATION REPORTING– DAILY PRINT
3rd place: Ryan Blake – Times-News – “Lifelong dreams ride on state funding for higher education”
BUSINESS REPORTING – DAILY PRINT
2nd place: Colin Tiernan – Times-News – “Sweetening the pot: A town teetering on the edge of economic uncertainty”
RELIGION REPORTING – DAILY PRINT
2nd place: Laurie Welch – Times-News – “My Place is to Love Them; How a Burley Latter-day Saint learned from his Muslim Dad and his lesbian mom.”
BEST MULTIMEDIA REPORTING
3rd place: Drew Nash – Times-News – “Photo Blog: Inside the Frame – Season 2 Ep. 1”
GENERAL NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY
3rd place: Drew Nash – Times-News – “Dual Credit Courses Growing”
PHOTO ESSAY
3rd place: Pat Sutphin – Times-News – “Congo Refugees”
SPORTS NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY
3rd place: Drew Nash – Times-News – “Charge!”
FOOD PHOTOGRAPHY
2nd place: Drew Nash – Times-News – “Beer Yoga”
