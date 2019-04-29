{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — The Times-News received first place in general excellence for daily print publications at the annual Idaho Press Club awards announced Saturday night.

Times-News staff members also received 25 other awards at the “Best of 2018” event held in Boise and Magicvalley.com took third place for best website among daily papers.

Among the honors, Julie Wootton-Greener took first place in education reporting, Gretel Kauffman won first place for serious feature reporting, Drew Nash took first for graphics and sports news photography, and Pat Sutphin won first for spot news photography and feature photography.

The full list of Times-News awards is below. For the complete list of all winners from around the state, visit the Idaho Press Club website

General Excellence – Daily Print

1st Times-News

Spot News Coverage – Daily Print

3rd Laurie Welch – Times-News – “Burley bombing: Police say suspicious vehicle spotted before bomb planted”

Serious Feature Report – Daily Print

1st Gretel Kauffman – Times-News – “Suicide rates in Idaho and the Mountain West are steadily rising”

Light Feature Report – Daily Print

2nd Mychel Matthews – Times-News – “Sixty years after her death, the legend of Twin Falls serial killer Lyda Southard lives on”

Series – Daily Print

2nd Staff – Times-News – “Growing Up: Magic Valley’s Vision for the Future”

Graphics – Daily Print

1st Drew Nash – Times-News – “Educator’s Ethics”

2nd Pat Sutphin – Times-News – “Liquor Sales by County”

Arts / Entertainment Reporting – Daily Print

3rd Bowen West – Times-News – “To make a meat pie, you’ve got to slit a couple of throats: ‘Sweeney Todd’ premieres at Orpheum Theatre”

Education Reporting– Daily Print

1st Julie Wootton-Greener – Times-News – “Schools grapple with the growth of special education”

Religion Reporting – Daily Print

3rd Julie Wootton-Greener – Times-News- “’Times have changed’: How 5 of Twin Falls’ historic downtown churches are trying to adapt to a new era”

Environment Reporting – Daily Print

3rd Mychel Matthews – Times-News – “Rock Creek Canyon Recovery”

Health/Medical Reporting – Daily Print

2nd Gretel Kauffman – Times-News – “Rural doctor shortage problem persists, but solutions could be on the horizon”

Rookie of the Year – Daily Print

2nd Sean Whooley – Times-News

Sports Talk Show

3rd Sean Whooley – Times-News – “Magic Valley Sports”

Best Multimedia Reporting

2nd Drew Nash – Times-News – “Inside the Frame”

Website – General Excellence – Daily

3rd Staff – Times-News – www.magicvalley.com

Spot News Photography

1st Pat Sutphin – Times-News – “Ladder Smoke”

Feature Photography – Light

1st Pat Sutphin – Times-News – “Aerial Acrobat”

2nd Pat Sutphin – Times-News – “Grad Walk”

Feature Photography – Serious

1st Drew Nash – Times-News – “Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center”

2nd Pat Sutphin – Times-News – “Training Burn”

General News Photography

3rd Pat Sutphin – Times-News – “Refugee Transportation”

Sports News Photography

1st Drew Nash – Times-News – “Boys Soccer – Bliss vs. Timberlake”

2nd Pat Sutphin – Times-News – “Bloody Boxer”

Photo Essay

3rd Drew Nash – Times-News – “Life in the Fastlane”

Photo Package

2nd Drew Nash – Times-News – “Treefort 2018”

Food Photography

3rd Drew Nash – Times-News – “Von Scheidt’s takes cooking into their own hands”

