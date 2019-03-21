TWIN FALLS — Times-News Publisher Kevin Kampman will leave the paper Friday, he announced Wednesday afternoon.
Kampman has been publisher of the Times-News and the Elko Daily Free Press for the past year.
“I’ve enjoyed my time here tremendously,” Kampman said. “And we’ve enjoyed the community.”
He said he and his wife, Deborah, hope to stay in the Twin Falls area.
“The search for a replacement is underway,” said Nathan Bekke, vice president of consumer sales and marketing and a group publisher for Lee Enterprises, the Times-News‘ parent company. “In the interim, our talented team of journalists will continue to provide readers with the most comprehensive news report in the region. And our knowledgeable and dedicated advertising sales executives will deliver with the best marketing solutions to help local businesses grow.”
In his time at the Times-News, Kampman has overseen growth in online readers of news across south-central Idaho and improved home delivery.
Kampman, 62, came to Idaho from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He had been a publisher with BH Media Group, overseeing two larger daily papers and eight smaller community newspapers, until he retired from that position in May 2017.
Kampman grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, and got a degree in education from the University of Akron.
He began his 37-year career in newspapers in the circulation department at the Columbus Dispatch. Kampman later grew his career with Community Newspaper Holdings Inc. in Birmingham, Ala., as a publisher for several years. He has also been a publisher and regional vice president with Gatehouse Media, overseeing publications in Ohio and Michigan.
