TWIN FALLS —
Times-News photographer Drew Nash will show photos from his recent trip to the Middle East at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lamphouse Theater.
The event is free of charge.
Nash’s first experience with making photos was in elementary school when he got his first camera — a Kodak Instamatic — and went door to door offering to take neighbors' pictures.
He got serious about photography in high school when he took photography as an elective. In the pre-digital days, photo classes involved darkrooms and chemistry, and Nash fell in love with the magic of watching prints come to life.
After high school, he took a series of jobs at portrait studios and camera stores in Idaho Falls, focusing on portrait work and fine art. Later, he interned as a photojournalist at the Post Register, which ultimately led him to the
Times-News in 2009.
Nash began taking photo expeditions in 2017 and plans to continue his travels while also exploring the Magic Valley.
PHOTOS: Venturing through the Middle East in photos
Venturing through the Middle East
Thousands visit Petra, the site of the Treasury in Jordan. The Nabataeans built the city along busy incense trade routes and became a major trading hub.
COURTESY DREW NASH FINE ART PHOTOGRAPHY
Venturing through the Middle East
The Great Pyramid comes into view from Cairo. Believed by many to have been built in the 26th century B.C.
COURTESY DREW NASH FINE ART PHOTOGRAPHY
Venturing through the Middle East
Locals drink tea in a tent in Wadi Rum while travelers take a short break from exploring the desert in Jordan.
COURTESY DREW NASH FINE ART PHOTOGRAPHY
Venturing through the Middle East
The Bent Pyramid is an ancient Egyptian structure located at the royal necropolis of Dahshur, approximately 25 miles south of Cairo. Nash made the photo during a plane ride from Luxor to Cairo, Egypt.
COURTESY DREW NASH FINE ART PHOTOGRAPHY
Venturing through the Middle East
A man is baptized at the Yardenit site in the Jordan River near where many believe Jesus was baptized by his second cousin John the Baptist.
COURTESY DREW NASH FINE ART PHOTOGRAPHY
Venturing through the Middle East
A young Nubian girl waves goodbye to photographer Drew Nash as he boards a boat on the Nile River and heads back to Aswan, Egypt.
COURTESY DREW NASH FINE ART PHOTOGRAPHY
Venturing through the Middle East
The Treasury comes into view as photographer Drew Nash enters the city of Petra, in southern Jordan. The façade was made famous by the movie Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade back in 1989.
COURTESY DREW NASH FINE ART PHOTOGRAPHY
Venturing through the Middle East
A man walks the shoreline while items sit for sale on the beach along the Nile River in Egypt.
COURTESY DREW NASH FINE ART PHOTOGRAPHY
Venturing through the Middle East
Photographer Drew Nash took a portrait of the camel he rode in Wadi Rum, Jordan. Nash named the camel George.
COURTESY DREW NASH FINE ART PHOTOGRAPHY
Venturing through the Middle East
People ride camels near the Sphinx in May 2023.
COURTESY DREW NASH FINE ART PHOTOGRAPHY
Your news on your smartphone
Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the
Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
Photographer Drew Nash shares his passion for Idaho landscapes.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.