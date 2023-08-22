TWIN FALLS — Times-News photographer Drew Nash will show photos from his recent trip to the Middle East at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lamphouse Theater.

The event is free of charge.

Nash’s first experience with making photos was in elementary school when he got his first camera — a Kodak Instamatic — and went door to door offering to take neighbors' pictures.

He got serious about photography in high school when he took photography as an elective. In the pre-digital days, photo classes involved darkrooms and chemistry, and Nash fell in love with the magic of watching prints come to life.

After high school, he took a series of jobs at portrait studios and camera stores in Idaho Falls, focusing on portrait work and fine art. Later, he interned as a photojournalist at the Post Register, which ultimately led him to the Times-News in 2009.

Nash began taking photo expeditions in 2017 and plans to continue his travels while also exploring the Magic Valley.

