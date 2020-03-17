Times-News offices closed
Times-News offices closed

The Times-News Sunday comics on the press on June 11 in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Times-News offices in Twin Falls and Burley are closed to the public until further notice in an effort to keep employees and community safe from COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus. It is our priority is to keep our communities safe and informed.

We thank you for your readership and support.

