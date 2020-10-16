Times-News health fair goes virtual

Obviously, you can’t get a flu shot or a hearing test online, but the providers and vendors have offers, specials and other information on their page at the health fair website. Each will explain how to take advantage of their individual offer.

For example, if you need a flu shot, check under “services,” then click on the Wellness Tree virtual booth. Download the coupon for a free flu shot, then follow instructions to visit the Wellness Tree office.

For hearing tests and skin cancer checks, look under “screenings.”

For additional information and offers, scroll through the rest of the vendors.

What else should we know about the health fair?

The virtual health fair is accessible 24/7 for two weeks, so participants can take advantage of the free information until Nov. 9. Explore all the pages and find things that work for you. Unlike a traditional health fair, the geographical reach is unlimited. Services, information and interaction can be experienced by anyone with a computer or phone and internet access.

Nickell suggests that those without internet access can go online using computers at local libraries.

