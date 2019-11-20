{{featured_button_text}}
Festival of Lights Parade

The Idaho Operation Livesaver float moves down the route Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, during the Festival of Lights Parade on Main Ave. in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — All available spaces in the Times-News' Festival of Lights Parade are full.

The parade, set for 5:45 p.m. Dec. 6, has more than 50 entries and will travel down Main Avenue in Twin Falls.

Slots are limited to keep the parade a reasonable length.

