TWIN FALLS — Delivery of the Times-News to some areas of the Magic Valley is delayed Friday morning. Carriers continue to deliver papers as of 8:30 a.m. and if your copy isn't at your home yet, it should be there soon.
We apologize for any inconvenience.
Times-News members can always access the full digital replica of the paper at magicvalley.com by clicking on the E-edition link in the menu of every page of the website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.