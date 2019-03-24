TWIN FALLS — The Times-News is among seven Mountain West newsrooms to be selected to host Report for America corps members this June as part of a special initiative with Solutions Journalism Network.
The partnership, which pays for a portion of the salary for a new journalist to join the newsroom, allows the Times-News to hire a reporter who will focus on Jerome, Gooding and Lincoln counties. This reporter will write about Hispanic affairs in the Magic Valley along with keeping an eye on business and government in the Magic Valley’s north side counties.
“I am thrilled that our newsroom was chosen to be a part of Report for America,” Times-News Editor Alison Smith said. “This is a fantastic opportunity to strengthen our coverage of the north side and of issues our growing Hispanic population is facing. We’re focusing on candidates who are fluent in Spanish for this much-needed position.”
The reporter will be based in the Times-News Twin Falls office and will be required to complete a public service project, such as mentoring high school journalists.
Solutions Journalism Network, which already has trained staff at over 50 news organizations in the Mountain West, including the Times-News, also will provide guidance on reporting on engagement approaches, as needed, and support for solutions-focused projects.
Report for America is a national service program that places talented emerging journalists in local news rooms to report on under-covered topics and communities. Launched in 2017 and donor-financed, Report for America is creating a new, sustainable system that provides Americans with the information they need to improve their communities, hold powerful institutions accountable and rebuild trust in the media.
Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit media organization with an established track record of training and supporting teams of emerging journalists around the world and in the US.
Boise State Public Radio was also selected as a host newsroom. The reporter will be based in the Magic Valley and also cover the Wood River Valley.
The other news organization announced Friday are:
Albuquerque Journal – Coverage of environment, use of public lands, and water resources in New Mexico. Based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Casper-Tribune – Covering the Wind River Reservation, where the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes reside. Based in Riverton, Wyoming.
Santa Fe Reporter – Covering Santa Fe’s Southside, especially “its immigrant and indigenous community, service industry workers, entrepreneurs and families.” Based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Wyoming Public Media – Covering the Wind River Reservation. Based in Lander (or nearby community), Wyoming.
Yellowstone Public Radio — Agriculture, energy and environmental stories, especially in under-reported rural areas of Montana. Based in Billings, Montana.
