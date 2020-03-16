Times-News celebrates half-century in buildings

TWIN FALLS — Fifty years ago Monday, the Times-News became the largest newspaper in Idaho to use the offset method of reproduction.
The upgrade — a combination of electronics and photography — came with its new building, which the newspaper still calls home.
The first issue of the newspaper, which ran Oct. 28, 1904, as the Twin Falls Times, came from a flat-bed, one-side-at-a-time press, as described in the March 16, 1970, edition in its 66th year of operation.
The front page of the first paper included an update on the progress at Milner Dam and the Twin Falls canal system and the accomplishments of founders of the six-month-old city of Twin Falls.
Sixty-six years later, the Times-News, in its 16-page newspaper, covered news from the Vietnam War, the possibility of the White Clouds area in Idaho becoming a national park, and the free giveaway of a 1970 Ford Maverick at Cactus Pete’s — before the casino lost its apostrophe.
The newspaper installed its new equipment and moved its staff exactly one block, from its old home at Gooding Street and Second Avenue West to its new building at Fairfield Street and Second Avenue West.
The Masons in 1909 commissioned the local firm of Houghtaling and Visser to build a two-story Renaissance Revival-style hall at the Gooding Street location. The fraternal organization occupied the second floor while renting out the storefront space.
The Times-News operated next door for years before purchasing the Masonic Hall in 1945.
The Masonic insignia still looms over the Gooding Street entrance. Below the insignia, the Times-News sign letters can still be seen.