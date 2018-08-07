AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls $3.16

Burley $3.20

Fairfield $3.32

Gooding $3.15

Hailey $3.25

Jerome $3.19

Rupert $3.19

Shoshone $3.30

For more information: aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx.

