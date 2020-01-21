{{featured_button_text}}

AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls $2.60

Burley $2.69

Fairfield $2.75

Gooding $2.71

Hailey $2.93

Jerome $2.58

Rupert $2.76

Shoshone $2.72

For more information: https://gaspstrices.aaa.com/?state=ID

