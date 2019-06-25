{{featured_button_text}}

AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls $3.09

Burley $3.12

Fairfield $3.00

Gooding $3.04

Hailey $3.15

Jerome $3.11

Rupert $3.14

Shoshone $2.99

For more information: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=ID

