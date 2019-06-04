{{featured_button_text}}

AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls — $3.23

Burley — $3.16

Fairfield — $3.30

Gooding — $3.15

Hailey — $3.25

Jerome — $3.18

Rupert — $3.20

Shoshone — $3.15

For more information: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=ID

