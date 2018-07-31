Subscribe for 33¢ / day

AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls $3.09

Burley $3.15

Fairfield $3.25

Gooding $3.05

Hailey $3.16

Jerome $3.09

Rupert $3.19

Shoshone $3.14

For more information: aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx.

