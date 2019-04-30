{{featured_button_text}}

AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls — $3.03

Burley — $3.04

Fairfield — $3.30

Gooding — $2.99

Hailey — $3.09

Jerome — $3.02

Rupert — $3.03

Shoshone — $3.10

For more information: aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments