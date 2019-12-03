{{featured_button_text}}

AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls $3.00

Burley $3.03

Fairfield $3.05

Gooding $2.81

Hailey $3.08

Jerome $2.97

Rupert $3.02

Shoshone $3.14

For more information: https://gaspstrices.aaa.com/?state=ID

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments