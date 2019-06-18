{{featured_button_text}}

AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls $3.16

Burley $3.14

Fairfield $3.00

Gooding $3.13

Hailey $3.19

Jerome $3.16

Rupert $3.16

Shoshone $3.09

For more information: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=ID

