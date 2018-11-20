Try 1 month for $3

AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls $2.99

Burley $3.10

Fairfield $2.90

Gooding $3.01

Hailey $3.15

Jerome $2.98

Rupert $3.12

Shoshone $3.01

For more information: aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx.

