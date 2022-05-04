 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Time to celebrate your mom: Mother's Day events in the Magic Valley

  • 0
Tour of the Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite

A relic seen during a tour Wednesday, June 9, 2021, of the Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite near Hansen.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

It’s that time of the year again. It’s time to celebrate Moms everywhere. Places all over the Magic Valley have got you covered if you’re still trying to figure out what to do for your special lady.

Here is a list of events happening this Mother’s Day week:

Moms & Mimosas

Holesinsky Winery will be holding a “Moms and Mimosas” event to celebrate Mother’s Day from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

They will be accompanied by Cedar Draw Cidery, Collective Studios, Evan’s Farmstead Cheeses, Sawtooth Floral Boutique, Sweet T’s Cupcakes, a food truck and mobile ax throwing.

Holesinsky hosts Harvest Festival

Wine pourer Sydney Porter takes people through a wine tasting Oct. 3, 2020, during the Harvest Festival at Holesinsky Vineyard and Winery in Buhl.

Aaron Golay and Ellie Mae will be singing for everyone in attendance from 2 to 6 p.m, so be sure to bring a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy the music.

Magic Valley Beer Festival

Aaron Golay performs for festival attendees Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, during the 9th annual Magic Valley Beer Festival at Twin Falls City Park in Twin Falls.
EllieMae Millenkamp performs at the Twin Falls County Fair

EllieMae Millenkamp performs Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.

Bringing kids? Well, you’re in luck because they will offer a bounce house, crafts and games for the kids.

Tickets are $20 per person, with kids being free.

People are also reading…

Mothers day open house at Stricker Ranch

Want a nice place to relax with your mother for Mother’s Day?

Rock Creek and its many uses

A tour group explores the 1865 general store May 8 at Rock Creek Station and Stricker Ranch.
Stricker Ranch

A photo of Lucy Stricker hangs in the house during a tour of the Stricker mansion July 3, 2017, near Hansen.

Stricker Ranch will be holding their free “Mother’s Day Open House” from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Bring your family to relax and enjoy the day on the historic ranch, where refreshments will be served and live music will entertain.

El Sombrero event at Twin Falls City P

ark

Jerome’s popular El Sombrero restaurant will be holding an event at the Twin Falls City Park to help celebrate Mother’s Day. Come prepared for lots of fun, as they will have food, live music, dancing, games and cold beer.

Porked Out! Mother’s Day week with Moss Greenhouses

Moss Greenhouses will be having an all-week event for Mother’s Day week.

All week they will offer food from Porked Out from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and a chance to get your mom a gift. Wednesday they will have 20% off a secret item as well as their “May the 4th be with you” sale.

SCI FI Jazz

Not up for a traditional Mother’s Day event? The College of Southern Idaho’s newest ensemble, Sci-Fi Jazz, will be performing “ARC,” an original sci-fi story with visuals and live music.

Written by faculty member Ben Britton, the story follows Danilo, a brash and overconfident 18-year-old, who has been abducted by the future and finds himself in the middle of a universe-altering disaster.

The show will start at 7:30 p.m. May 7 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.

Cost of tickets is TBA.

Learn more at csi.edu/calendar/2022/04/arc-a-sci-fi-musical-adventure-2.aspx and ben-britton.com/arc-a-sci-fi-musical-experience.

Local flower shops

One way you can’t go wrong this Mother’s Day is getting flowers. Here are some local shops that offer great deals for Mother’s Day:

  • Canyon Floral, 208-733-9292
  • Absolutely Flowers, 208-734-2800
  • Fox Floral, 208-733-2674
  • Idaho Flower Company, 208-644-1140
  • Moss Greenhouses, 208-

324-1000

5 recipes that are great for Mother's Day and beyond

Whether you're planning a special Mother's Day brunch or just looking for a quick weeknight meal, this week's recipe roundup has something for everyone.

EatingWell: Try this sweet treat for your Mother’s Day brunch
Food
AP

EatingWell: Try this sweet treat for your Mother’s Day brunch

  • EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

Lemon squares are so delicious, but classic lemon square recipes tip the scales with their calories and saturated fat.

JeanMarie Brownson: Transform basic pancake mix into a festive breakfast for Mother’s Day
Food
AP

JeanMarie Brownson: Transform basic pancake mix into a festive breakfast for Mother’s Day

  • JeanMarie Brownson, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

So easy, even young kids can turn out fluffy pancakes with just a little help at the stove.

The Kitchn: Why a snack board is actually what moms want for Mother’s Day
Food
AP

The Kitchn: Why a snack board is actually what moms want for Mother’s Day

  • Meghan Splawn, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

If you really want to impress Mom with a snack board meal this year, consider adding the following three things.

Recipe for My Mom’s Japanese-Style Mapo Tofu from 'The Wok'
Lifestyles
AP

Recipe for My Mom’s Japanese-Style Mapo Tofu from 'The Wok'

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Unlike the numbing-hot Sichuan version, this one is savory and sweet, with the classic Japanese flavors of soy, sake and mirin, and comes together even faster.

Seriously Simple: This Asian dish is a favorite in our family
Food
AP

Seriously Simple: This Asian dish is a favorite in our family

  • Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

This Asian dish is a favorite when craving ginger, chili and garlic flavors. As long as you have all your ingredients prepped, this is Seriously Simple to put together.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 people rescued from Burley house fire

3 people rescued from Burley house fire

The fire crew confirmed four people had been inside, but one had gotten out of the burning home. Two remained trapped upstairs and one was trapped in the basement.

Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern

Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern

A former Idaho lawmaker has been convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern after a dramatic trial in which the young woman fled the witness stand during testimony, saying “I can’t do this.” The verdict was returned Friday. The intern told a Statehouse supervisor that Aaron von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant in March 2021. He said the sex was consensual. At the time, von Ehlinger was a Republican state representative from Lewiston, but he later resigned. Von Ehlinger was found guilty of rape. He was found not guilty of sexual penetration with a foreign object. Afterwards, prosecutors lauded the victim for her courage in coming forward. 

Death notices

Valentine Garcia, a 50-year-old Burley resident, passed away at his home Thursday, April 27, 2022. The funeral is pending and will be announce…

Watch Now: Related Video

Harris: Women's rights in America 'under attack'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News