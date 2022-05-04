Time to celebrate your mom: Mother's Day events in the Magic Valley

It’s that time of the year again. It’s time to celebrate Moms everywhere. Places all over the Magic Valley have got you covered if you’re still trying to figure out what to do for your special lady.

Here is a list of events happening this Mother’s Day week:

Moms & Mimosas

Holesinsky Winery will be holding a “Moms and Mimosas” event to celebrate Mother’s Day from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

They will be accompanied by Cedar Draw Cidery, Collective Studios, Evan’s Farmstead Cheeses, Sawtooth Floral Boutique, Sweet T’s Cupcakes, a food truck and mobile ax throwing.

Aaron Golay and Ellie Mae will be singing for everyone in attendance from 2 to 6 p.m, so be sure to bring a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy the music.

Bringing kids? Well, you’re in luck because they will offer a bounce house, crafts and games for the kids.

Tickets are $20 per person, with kids being free.

Mothers day open house at Stricker Ranch

Want a nice place to relax with your mother for Mother’s Day?

Stricker Ranch will be holding their free “Mother’s Day Open House” from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Bring your family to relax and enjoy the day on the historic ranch, where refreshments will be served and live music will entertain.

El Sombrero event at Twin Falls City P

ark

Jerome’s popular El Sombrero restaurant will be holding an event at the Twin Falls City Park to help celebrate Mother’s Day. Come prepared for lots of fun, as they will have food, live music, dancing, games and cold beer.

Porked Out! Mother’s Day week with Moss Greenhouses

Moss Greenhouses will be having an all-week event for Mother’s Day week.

All week they will offer food from Porked Out from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and a chance to get your mom a gift. Wednesday they will have 20% off a secret item as well as their “May the 4th be with you” sale.

SCI FI Jazz

Not up for a traditional Mother’s Day event? The College of Southern Idaho’s newest ensemble, Sci-Fi Jazz, will be performing “ARC,” an original sci-fi story with visuals and live music.

Written by faculty member Ben Britton, the story follows Danilo, a brash and overconfident 18-year-old, who has been abducted by the future and finds himself in the middle of a universe-altering disaster.

The show will start at 7:30 p.m. May 7 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.

Cost of tickets is TBA.

Learn more at csi.edu/calendar/2022/04/arc-a-sci-fi-musical-adventure-2.aspx and ben-britton.com/arc-a-sci-fi-musical-experience.

Local flower shops

One way you can’t go wrong this Mother’s Day is getting flowers. Here are some local shops that offer great deals for Mother’s Day:

Canyon Floral, 208-733-9292

Absolutely Flowers, 208-734-2800

Fox Floral, 208-733-2674

Idaho Flower Company, 208-644-1140

Moss Greenhouses, 208-

324-1000

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0