TWIN FALLS — The busiest week of the holiday mailing and shipping season is upon us. In southern Idaho alone, a record 3 million packages have already been delivered — a 10 percent increase over last year.
For customer convenience, the Twin Falls Post Office Pioneer Station will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1376 Fillmore St. It will also offer dutch-door service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday for customers wanting to pick up notified mail and packages.
Suggested mail-by dates for cards and packages destined for U.S. addresses are:
- Thursday — First-Class Mail
- Thursday — Priority Mail
- Saturday — Priority Mail Express
The suggested mail-by date for international destinations is Thursday — Global Express Guaranteed — depending on the country.
Mailing and shipping dos and don’ts:
- Do use the 24/7 website at usps.com/holiday" target="_blank">usps.com/holiday to print postage-paid shipping labels and schedule a free package pickup by your postal carrier the next day.
- Do use 24/7 self-service kiosks at Twin Falls post offices, using debit or credit cards.
- Do select a durable box to protect the contents. Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express boxes are free at local post offices.
- Do not wrap packages in paper or place string around the package as the paper and string can get caught in automated package-processing equipment.
- Do properly address packages. Include both “to” and “from” information — only on one side.
- Do print addresses clearly and include all address elements, such as apartment numbers and directional information — ex: 123 S. Main St., Apt. 2B.
- Do not guess a ZIP code. Look it up at usps.com under Quick Tools. No ZIP is better than a wrong ZIP.
- Do place a card inside the package with delivery and return addresses. This helps postal employees deliver the item should the mailing label become damaged or fall off.
For more information, go to usps.com/holidaynews.
