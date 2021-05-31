TikTok star ‘Doggface’ Nathan Apodaca ended up homeless — now he’s lifting others

All proceeds from the rentals will go to a variety of charitable organizations of Apodaca’s choice that benefit Idaho’s homeless.

The first organization he chose is City of Refuge, a homeless shelter in Idaho Falls. Olivia Stauffer, community relations director of City of Refuge, said the state’s recent population growth has resulted in an increase in homelessness. She said it is important for Idahoans to be aware of the problem and ensure shelters have the resources needed.

“I reached out (to Apodaca) because he has a pretty big following,” Stauffer said. “People watch what he does. They admire him. ... So if we can get enough awareness and support right now, we can continue addressing this in the capacity needed. As this area grows, we’re going to need more resources.”

FROM HOMELESS TO FAMILY HERO

Not only has Apodaca experienced homelessness, so have many of his loved ones.

“My parents been through it growing up. My family’s been through it. Everybody’s been through it that I know. It’s a struggle,” Apodaca said. “(Renting the trailer) is just another way of me getting out there to pay it forward. A lot of good things have happened to me in my life lately. My mom has always taught me to not be selfish, to just be generous with whatever you got.”