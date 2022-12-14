'Tight' wheat stocks will keep prices higher into 2023, Idaho professor says

Some of 2022’s volatility is gone, but low carryover of wheat stocks and uncertainties are expected to keep prices relatively high as farmers enter the new year.

That was the prediction Wednesday from Norm Ruhoff, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Idaho, at the Idaho Ag Outlook Seminar, presented by the university via Zoom.

In a word, wheat stocks remain “tight,” Ruhoff said, as he rattled off numbers to illustrate his point.

Among them:

The U.S. wheat stocks-to-use ratio is the lowest since 2013, and there has been a dramatic 25% decrease in that ratio since 2017.

Overall global wheat stocks are projected to be at their lowest level since 2017, while inventories of the major wheat exporters are dipping to the lowest level in a decade.

It all leads to higher wheat prices, which on Wednesday stood at about $7.50 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Uncertainties remain for the U.S. winter wheat crop, Ruhoff said.

Drought conditions in the Midwest have contributed to only 34% of the winter wheat crop being rated in good to excellent condition, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The numbers are similar in Idaho, where only 37% was rated good to excellent in November. That's compared to an average of about 65%, although recent moisture in the West has eased some concerns, he said.

World events, primarily Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, triggered wild swings in the wheat market earlier this year, climbing to $14 for Chicago futures in early March from a low of $6 in July 2021.

Russia and Ukraine account for 20% of worldwide wheat production and as the world’s largest wheat-exporting region, the conflict between the two countries has resulted in much of the fluctuation, he said.

“There are very big implications anytime you threaten access to Black Sea production,” Ruhoff said.

A strong dollar has tempered export demand for U.S. wheat, too.

“We all know a strong U.S. dollar makes it more expensive to foreign buyers,” he said.

Ruhoff's advice to producers: Determine the cost of production and protect that number with cash sales or risk management tools, he said.

Even though wheat prices are "favorable," increasing input costs have offset much of the profit potential in growing wheat, said Idaho Wheat Commission Director Britany Hurst Marchant told the Times-News on Wednesday.

The Russia-Ukraine war also continues to have a ripple effect on fertilizer prices, said Xiaoli Etienne, an associate professor at Idaho. Russia supplies 18% of the world’s supply of natural gas, used to make fertilizer.

But Etienne expects fertilizer prices to decline slightly next year, providing relief to producers who saw prices double during the 2022 growing season.

Not so welcome are higher interest rates, she said, which, along with inflation, have taken a toll on farmers. The Federal Reserve announced its seventh increase of the year on Wednesday, a half-point raise.

Recordings of Ag Outlook presentations, which began Tuesday and continue Thursday morning, will be available on the University of Idaho’s AgBiz YouTube channel.