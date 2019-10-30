TWIN FALLS — Tickets for the Magic Valley Festival of Giving, which supports 30 area nonprofits, are selling quickly. To buy tickets, go to MagicValleyFestivalOfGiving.org.
The event will take place from Nov. 22 to 25 at the Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., near the Twin Falls airport.
The schedule of activities is as follows:
- Gala of Giving, ticketed event — 6 p.m. Nov. 22. Fleur de Lis Ranch will be transformed into a winter wonderland. Add to that the trees and wreaths decorated and donated for purchase, and you will be surrounded by the holiday spirit. Enjoy an evening of food and beverage and the chance to bid on both live and silent auction items.
- Breakfast with Santa — 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 23. The meal is free for kids and is sponsored by Chobani, Clif Bar, Falls Brand, McDonald’s, Meadow Gold and Agropur. It will be prepared by Soran Catering. The guest of honor is Santa Claus himself, so be sure to have your Christmas wish list ready.
BBQ, Brews & Bids, ticketed event — 7 p.m. Nov. 23. This is a high-energy night of live music, barbecue, local beer and wine and fundraising. Big Fatty’s BBQ, KOTO Brewery and Holeinsky Winery will provide the food and beverages. A live auction and silent auctions will take place in support of local charities.
Family Day — 12 to 5 p.m. Nov. 24. Enjoy live Christmas Carols performed by local singers, more than 40 decorated trees, lights, refreshments and Santa Claus. Admission is $1, a canned food item or a new unwrapped toy.
Senior Day — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 25. All seniors from the region are invited to enjoy this social event with live entertainment, cookies, coffee, cider and tea.
For the general public, the exhibition schedule is as follows: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23, noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 24 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 25. Admission is $1, a canned food item or a new unwrapped toy.
Preceding the Festival of Giving is the Standing Ovation event at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Enjoy an evening showcasing some of the Magic Valley’s most talented performers. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the festival. Tickets are $12 — available at the Orpheum ticket counter from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday or at the door 90 minutes before the show. For mezzanine or box tickets, call Jared Johnson at 208-969-0597.
