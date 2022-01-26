Tickets available for Arts on Tour’s Bridge & Wolak Duo

TWIN FALLS — There are still tickets available for the next show in the Arts on Tour 2021-2022 season, The Bridge & Wolak Duo. The performance is Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for high school students and under. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Box Office or by calling 208-732-6288.

Michael Bridge (accordions & piano) and Kornel Wolak (clarinet & piano) are an internationally-acclaimed music and comedy duo, integrating traditional acoustic instruments with 21st century digital technology. They perform their own uniquely re-imagined repertoire of classical, world and jazz fusion. With deft virtuosity and endless wit, Bridge & Wolak have been called the “Victor Borges of the 21st Century.” Fun-loving gentlemen (with seven degrees in music), they are both globe-trotting musicians and educators. They were nominated for the BC Touring Artist of the Year award in 2019.

Follow up performances of the Arts on Tour series include “One Night of Queen” (sold out on March 7), The British Invasion (March 30) and Meow Meow (April 9).

