TWIN FALLS — Fewer than 100 tickets remain for the fifth performance of the Arts on Tour season: John McEuen and the String Wizards performing “Will The Circle Be Unbroken.”
The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $24 for adults and $10 for students high school age and younger — available by calling 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu or at the CSI Box Office.
John McEuen of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and his iconic cast of string wizards will share the music and memories of the band’s incredible 50-year career and the landmark “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” platinum album. With narrative and music, McEuen will interweave NGDB favorites and early classics, hot bluegrass, Carter Family music and pieces from his new album — all in a multimedia presentation that will feature archival footage.
McEuen was recently inducted into the American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame. He has earned Emmy nominations, Grammy Awards, Country Music Association acclaim and the Western Heritage Award. “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” album was inducted into the Library of Congress as “one of America’s most important recordings.”
The cast — all stellar musicians in their own right — includes McEuen on banjo, guitar, mandolin, fiddle and vocals; original Nitty Gritty Dirt Band founding member Les Thompson on bass, bouzouki and vocals; John Cable, who toured Russia as a Nitty Gritty Dirt Band member, on guitar and vocals; 25-year music partner Matt Cartsonis on mandola, guitar and vocals; and Jonathan McEuen, rising country music star and John’s son.
Future performances of the Arts on Tour season include International Guitar Night on Feb. 13 and Collectif9 on April 1.
