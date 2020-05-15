Thursday night house fire the 2nd of the week for rural parts of Twin Falls County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — A fire late Thursday night was the second house fire this week in Twin Falls County.

The first fire was Wednesday on Snake River Mesa Road, north of Buhl near the Snake River. The home was fully engulfed and everyone inside was safely out when emergency responders arrived at about 2:20 a.m., Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart said.

The fire started as a brush fire that spread to the home. A neighboring home as also temporarily evacuated. No one was inured in the fire.

The Buhl Fire Department was the main agency with Filer and Wendell fire departments assisting and Magic Valley Paramedics and the sheriff's office also responding.

The second fire was at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday on 3200 North, west of Murtaugh Lake.

There was a fire in the kitchen of the home that was called in by someone driving by; no one was in the home at the time, Stewart said.

Rock Creek and Twin Falls fire departments responded with Magic Valley Paramedics and the sheriff's office.

