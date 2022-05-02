Thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Twin Falls, Jerome, southeastern Elmore, eastern Owyhee, Gooding and southern Camas counties through 3:45 p.m., the National Weather Service in Boise announced.
At 3:02 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of White Arrow Hot Spring to near Winter Spring. Movement was east at 55 mph.
Wind gusts are up to 50 mph with pea-sized hail.
Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible, the weather service said.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building, the weather service advises.
A wind advisory is also in effect from 6 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday.
Northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the upper Treasure Valley south and east of Boise, western Magic Valley and southern Twin Falls County, the weather service said.
Winds will decrease after 10 p.m., then increase again Tuesday morning.
Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around and cause difficult driving conditions for high-profile vehicles.