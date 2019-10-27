{{featured_button_text}}
RICHFIELD — Three candidates are running for mayor in November. All three are political newcomers.

Tom Naylor, 55, is a supervisor at Glanbia Foods in Richfield.

Because the current mayor is retiring, several people have asked Naylor to run, the longtime resident said.

"I'd never thought about running before," Naylor said. "It sounds like a good opportunity for me to help out."

Naylor says he's not a politician, but he would like to serve the public.

"I have no personal agendas," he said.

Alvin Garrett, also running for mayor, says growth is a major issue facing the town.

"We just got a new (school) gym," Garrett said, "and most of the time, we don't have enough to make a team."

The current city government doesn't promote growth, the 72-year-old said.

"I'd make it so we could build," Garrett said. "City Hall needs to see that change and growth go together.

"People's kids and grandkids have nothing here."

Mayoral candidate Charlotte Shephard did not respond to the Times-News' request for information.

