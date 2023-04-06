TWIN FALLS — Young people from around the state began arriving on Wednesday for the 2023 FFA Association Conference, which takes place at the College of Southern Idaho campus through Saturday.

The annual event has been held at CSI every year since 1982, except two years when the conference was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the next three days, FFA members will compete in almost 30 categories of subjects. Competitions cover a broad range of ag and industry skills.

Contests on everything from livestock judging to parliamentary procedure, farm and agribusiness management.

Riley Klimes is a senior from Kimberly who is in his fourth year participating in FFA. Klimes said the large gatherings like this are a great way to network among peers.

“It’s awesome being able to see new people and make connections with other people in the FFA,” Klimes told the Times-News.

Klimes is on the Kimberly Chapter’s parliamentary procedure team, but this weekend he and his teammates are going to focus on workshops and build new skills.

“A lot of the people in our chapter, we go for the career development opportunities like the workshops,” Klimes said. “Just to find ways to build leadership and bring it back to our own FFA chapter.”

The conference includes a career fair, workshops and trainings for leadership skills.

Elizabeth Shaw from Parma is serving out the final days as state vice president. Shaw was elected a year ago here at CSI.

“This has been the most amazing year,” Shaw said. “I’ve gotten to go all around the state of Idaho meeting members ... teaching more about ag education and the importance of FFA.”

Shaw comes from a four-generation ranching family outside of Caldwell. Her father, two older siblings, an uncle, and her grandfather were all in FFA.

“I’m just following the footsteps,” Shaw said.

With 1,450 members registered, this year’s conference is the largest in Idaho history.

“We’re bursting at the seams here,” Marcia Jedry from the FFA Foundation told the Times-News.

Jedry is the executive director of the FFA Foundation, which raises funds for the programs. They also coordinate the career fair at the conference.

The career fair has grown along with the program, and Jedry said it shows that employers are eager to hire FFA kids.

“Our kids are in demand because they are learning workforce skills,” Jedry told the Times-News.

FFA’s national mission is to grow the next generation of leaders who will change the world, and Jedry said today’s participants gain the skills to do almost anything they want.

“They could be in marketing, they could be out in the field, they could be in communications,” Jedry told the Times-News. “They can be the next CEO of a company.”

