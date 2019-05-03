HAGERMAN — The road leading to Idaho Power’s Thousand Springs Power Plant Park and to Ritter Island State Park will be closed to visitors from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday while the company makes repairs to a flume at the Snowbank Bridge.
Traffic will be restricted to residents and power plant and parks personnel.
The Thousand Springs Power Plant includes diversion structures and a powerhouse with three generators for a total nameplate generating capacity of 6,800 kilowatts. Power has been generated at the site since 1912.
Idaho Power acquired the site in 1916 and updated the plant in 1921.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.