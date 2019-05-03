{{featured_button_text}}
Closure

The road leading to Idaho Power’s Thousand Springs Power Plant Park and to Ritter Island State Park will be closed to visitors for two days next week.

HAGERMAN — The road leading to Idaho Power’s Thousand Springs Power Plant Park and to Ritter Island State Park will be closed to visitors from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday while the company makes repairs to a flume at the Snowbank Bridge.

Traffic will be restricted to residents and power plant and parks personnel.

The Thousand Springs Power Plant includes diversion structures and a powerhouse with three generators for a total nameplate generating capacity of 6,800 kilowatts. Power has been generated at the site since 1912.

Idaho Power acquired the site in 1916 and updated the plant in 1921.

