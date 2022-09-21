Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts returns this weekend

This year’s Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts is right around the corner.

The festival goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and is set up along the beautiful backdrop of Ritter Island in Thousand Springs State Park. Tickets are $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children.

The unique festival, held every year during the last weekend in September, is put on by the Magic Valley Arts Council. It features over 100 artists, live music and food vendors.

According to the Magic Valley Arts Council website, over 5,000 people attended last year.

At the festival, artists will be selling things such as pottery, hand-made bags, jewelry, paintings and much more.

There will also be activities such as horse-drawn wagon, canoe and kayak rides.

Along with artists selling their work, there will be a Welcome Stage and a Main Stage where live music will be played. Musicians included in the lineup are Crazy Love, Northleft, CSI’s Mosaic Jazz Band and more.

For more information about the festival and to buy tickets, visit magicvalleyartscouncil.info/thousand-springs-festival-of-the-arts or their Facebook page.