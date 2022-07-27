 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thousand Springs day use area attracts crowds

HAGERMAN — The public took to Ritter Island and Minnie Miller Springs to relax and stay cool on a hot summer Monday afternoon.

The Ritter Island unit of Thousand Springs State Park was full of people having lunch, swimming and kayaking.

The island, which houses two historic rental homes, offers great bird-watching and photography opportunities, according to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.

Ritter Island is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Monday from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

