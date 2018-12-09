Try 1 month for 99¢

BOISE — Idahoans on Medicare under the age of 65 have until Dec. 31 to purchase a Medicare supplement plan.

Separate from Medicare’s annual open-enrollment period, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, the window allows those who qualified and enrolled for benefits under Medicare parts A and B to apply for, or make changes to, Part D prescription drug plans and/or Medicare Advantage plans.

Carriers are required to accept Medicare supplement applications from eligible people under the age of 65. Newly eligible beneficiaries under 65 may also buy a Medicare supplement policy within six months of qualifying for coverage.

The separate three-month window was established after finding that some beneficiaries were unaware of the open-enrollment period that expired on June 30 and that the January-to-June period did not align with the Part D prescription open-enrollment period.

Medicare beneficiaries with questions can call Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors at 800-247-4422.

