Those new COVID-19 pills are coming to Idaho. They’re in very, very short supply.

BOISE — Public health agencies notified health care providers last week that oral antiviral medications — Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s molnupiravir — are shipping to Idaho.

But only eight pharmacies in Idaho will be stocking the pills, as supplies remain low.

Public health officials and medical experts stress that vaccines, high-quality masks and other public health recommendations lower the risk of getting sick with COVID-19 in the first place.

The Food and Drug Administration last month issued emergency use authorizations for the two antiviral medications. They can be used to treat COVID-19 in the first few days of symptoms, before a person needs to be hospitalized.

As with increasingly scarce monoclonal antibody treatments, they are now limited to use in people most at risk of hospitalization or death.

“The oral antivirals are in extremely limited supply,” the public health alert said. Idaho state and local health agencies are coordinating the distribution of the lifesaving resource to certain pharmacies.

The health alert said clinicians should call the pharmacies before prescribing the medication, to make sure the pharmacy still has enough supply to fill that prescription.

Here are the pharmacies that are stocking the medications, as of early January. These drugs are not available to the general public. They must be prescribed by a clinician, after a person tests positive for COVID-19 and meets certain eligibility criteria. The drugs cannot be given to people with certain health conditions or who take certain medications.

Safeway, 121 W. Neider Ave., Coeur d’Alene

Sav-On, 1024 21st St., Lewiston

Sav-On, 715 12th Ave. S., Nampa

Sav-On, 909 E. Parkcenter Blvd., Boise

Walmart, 7319 W. State St., Boise

Walmart, 252 Cheney Drive W., Twin Falls

Sav-On, 330 E. Benton St., Pocatello

Sav-On, 590 E. 17th St., Idaho Falls