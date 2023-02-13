TWIN FALLS — An annual “point-in-time” homeless count in Magic Valley found 38 individuals who were living in unsheltered conditions this year, but officials say it's difficult to know how accurate that number is.

The preliminary tally is up from the 29 people who were identified last year.

The count, meant to create a snapshot of the homeless situation, takes place following the last Wednesday in January — this year it fell on Jan. 25 — and is a requirement for funding from a Housing and Urban Development program for homeless assistance.

Most regions in Idaho, and many communities across the country, conduct the count.

Although Randy Wastradowski, community services director for the South Central Community Action Partnership, said volunteers try their best to reach people, the 38 people counted this year can’t be considered a complete count — “not by any means.”

A completely accurate count is difficult because officials don’t know where all of the homeless are, said John Spiers, executive director of the Valley House homeless shelter, but the count is meant to help provide an idea of what the homeless situation looks like.

The fact that more people were counted this year could be an indicator that the count is getting more accurate, Spiers said.

Many people considered homeless are living in their vehicles, he said.

In the days following Jan. 25, volunteers fanned out throughout the region, going to areas where the homeless are known to gather, including food pantries and the libraries, and asked people where they spent that particular night, whether it be unsheltered, such as in a vehicle or outdoors, or in a sheltered environment, such as a homeless shelter, motel or friend’s house.

In addition, organizations that serve the needy, such as The Hunger Coalition in Bellevue, survey those requesting services to determine where they spent the night.

Homelessness exists in Magic Valley, Wastradowski said, “but maybe it’s not as evident.”

Wastradowski said homeless people were found in Twin Falls, Cassia, Blaine and Jerome counties.

Volunteers did not conduct the count in Camas County this year, he said.

HUD uses information from the local point-in-time counts, among other data sources, in the congressionally mandated Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress.

This report is meant to inform Congress about the number of people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. and the effectiveness of HUD’s programs and policies in decreasing those numbers, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

Warming center closes

A staffing shortage has contributed to the closing of the Twin Falls warming center, meant to give people experiencing homelessness a chance to warm up and eat some snacks or drink a warm beverage during cold nights.

Ten people took advantage of the warming center during the 21 days it was in operation, Wastradowski said. Some of those 10 people were at the center on multiple days.

The center is expected to open again next fall or winter when temperatures start hitting 29 degrees or colder.

The plan this year was to test the waters and discover what is required to run the center at the Taproot Church, 601 Shoshone Street N. in Twin Falls.

“Our goal was to have a pilot program, to get some experience and get some information in order to do something really good next year,” Spiers said.

He said warming center organizers met their goals, “and got to help some people out at the same time.”

Spiers recalled one night when individuals showed up at the center when temperatures had plummeted to 8 degrees.

If the warming center hadn’t been open, “I don’t know how they would have fared,” he said.

Organizers initially hoped to keep it in operation through February, and hire a person to help lead the effort, but it didn’t work out, Wastradowski said.

Creation of the warming center is the result of a partnership between Valley House, Region 4 Homeless Coalition and Taproot Church.